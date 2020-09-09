Attempted child abduction investigation in Clark County

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - The Greenwood Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted child abduction Tuesday afternoon.

The reported incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 8 in Greenwood. A child reports a maroon SUV/van type vehicle with dark windows approached an underage girl.

Reports indicate there were at least two people in the vehicle, and a passenger got out and chased the girl. The person is described as a younger, white male with a bald head, and a clean shaven face. He was reported to be wearing a black, one piece jump suit and white latex gloves.

The girl was able to safely escape and is currently safe.

If you have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (715)743-3157 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1(888)847-2576 (TIP-CLSO).

