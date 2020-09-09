Advertisement

Attempted child abduction investigation in Clark County

(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - The Greenwood Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted child abduction Tuesday afternoon.

The reported incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 8 in Greenwood. A child reports a maroon SUV/van type vehicle with dark windows approached an underage girl.

Reports indicate there were at least two people in the vehicle, and a passenger got out and chased the girl. The person is described as a younger, white male with a bald head, and a clean shaven face. He was reported to be wearing a black, one piece jump suit and white latex gloves.

The girl was able to safely escape and is currently safe.

If you have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (715)743-3157 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1(888)847-2576 (TIP-CLSO).

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health systems stress importance of flu shots to avoid ‘Twindemic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are already offering flu shots.

News

Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for possibly armed man

Updated: 1 hours ago
Otis Hamilton was last seen in the Ladysmith area.

News

Passenger Increase at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Passenger Increase at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

News

Winona State University Imposes Self-Imposed Quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winona State University Imposes Self-Imposed Quarantine

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

News

COVID-19 outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Four days into in-person classes at UW-Eau Claire, 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

CVTC Creates Free Open Source Textbook

Updated: 2 hours ago
CVTC Creates Free Open Source Textbook

News

Sparta Police Dept. arrests man for child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sparta Police Department arrested a man for 10 counts of child pornography.

News

Attorney General Josh Kaul announces $85 million multistate settlement with Honda

Updated: 3 hours ago
The settlement, reached between the attorneys general of 48 states, territories, and the District of Columbia and Honda, concludes a multistate investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that the frontal airbags posed a significant risk of rupture.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.