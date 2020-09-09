Bite Squad looking to hire 100 workers in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bite Squad announced Thursday that they are looking for 100 new contact drivers in the Eau Claire area.

Bite Squad provides masks, gloves and sanitation sprays to all of its drivers. Once activated as independent contractors, the drivers will be able to start immediately.

Applicants will need to be 18-years or older, have a valid drivers license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone.

Bite Squad has also expanded their service hours to 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. every day.

