Chippewa County releases updated COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the county COVID-19 numbers.

There are five new confirmed cases since Tuesday, bringing the total case numbers to 389.

15 new cases have been released from isolation, for a total of 355.

There were 25 new negative test results since Tuesday.

One person was released from isolation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

