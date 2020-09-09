Chippewa County releases updated COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the county COVID-19 numbers.

There are five new confirmed cases since Tuesday, bringing the total case numbers to 389.

15 new cases have been released from isolation, for a total of 355.

There were 25 new negative test results since Tuesday.

One person was released from isolation.

