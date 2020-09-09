Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman charged in fraud case

Jennifer Lanners
Jennifer Lanners(Chippewa County Jail)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of fraud against a local credit union as well as creating threatening notes in an attempt to hide her guilt.

The criminal complaint was filed against 30-year-old Jennifer Lanners. She made an initial appearance Tuesday and is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

The complaint alleges Lanners deposited several checks in May and June through WESTconsin Credit Union. Lanners would later say the checks were being deposited for a high school friend she reunited with.

Later, during an interview with investigators, she provided a hand-written note, which seemed to threaten Lanners. She later admitted she wrote the note.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 8th

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
With football practice starting this week, our prep football previews start with Chippewa Falls High School. The Cardinals are excited to have a chance to play and hope that their playoff experience last year helps them this season.

News

Cardinals Excited to Get a Chance to Play

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Cardinals Excited to Get a Chance to Play

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 58 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Man walking from Kenosha to Minneapolis to support BLM

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
An Eau Claire native is walking from Kenosha to Minneapolis following the shooting of Jacob Blake last month and the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

Latest News

News

Importance of Getting a Flu Shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Importance of Getting a Flu Shot

News

Man Walking from Kenosha to Minneapolis to Support BLM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Man Walking from Kenosha to Minneapolis to Support BLM

Basketball

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday.

News

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport sees an increase in foot traffic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Could U.S air travel be on the rebound? This Labor Day weekend marked the busiest period the TSA has seen since the drop-in passengers since mid-March due to COVID-19.

News

Attempted child abduction investigation in Clark County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The reported incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 8 in Greenwood.

News

Local health systems stress importance of flu shots to avoid ‘Twindemic’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are already offering flu shots.