Chippewa Falls woman charged in fraud case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of fraud against a local credit union as well as creating threatening notes in an attempt to hide her guilt.

The criminal complaint was filed against 30-year-old Jennifer Lanners. She made an initial appearance Tuesday and is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

The complaint alleges Lanners deposited several checks in May and June through WESTconsin Credit Union. Lanners would later say the checks were being deposited for a high school friend she reunited with.

Later, during an interview with investigators, she provided a hand-written note, which seemed to threaten Lanners. She later admitted she wrote the note.

