Chippewa Valley Regional Airport sees an increase in foot traffic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Could U.S air travel be on the rebound? This Labor Day weekend marked the busiest period the TSA has seen since the drop-in passengers since mid-March due to COVID-19.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport offers just two flights a day to and from Chicago.

The number of passengers arriving and departing in 2020 during the month of August alone is down nearly 71% from August of 2019.

A majority of the airports revenue is driven by user-fees which includes, car rentals, parking facilities and yes, passengers themselves.

From January of this year through August, the airport has flown just over 14,000 passengers-while the same time frame of last year, had already seen nearly 33,000 travelers.

Airport Director Charity Zich says the safety of their passengers has been on the forefront of their day-to day operations... while numbers begin to climb.

“From the beginning our focus has been on passenger safety so we are happy to be able to make improvements that enhance the safety of our passengers and we’ll continue to do that as much as possible…since April which was the most significant passenger impacts that we’ve seen for the year. we’ve had slow gradual increases in passengers each month so we’re pleased to see a very slow rebound and right now the focus is of course on essential travel and most of the leisure type travel is being postponed until things improve across the country.”

Zich says the numbers for Labor Day won’t be in until the end of the month but each month has seen slow passenger growth.

“We are focused on making sure that our facilities are safe and clean for those essential travelers when they do need to utilize our facility,” Zich says.

Zich says because they had such a strong start to 2020 until mid-March when airlines started seeing near-empty flights, their year over year numbers aren’t as low as their month over month.

The Airport Commission meets next week to vote on a possible new air ventilation system.

“…we’re considering to the air handling units in the facility will be improvements not just for COVID but fighting any germs or airborne illnesses even the common cold I expect that we will continue to look for opportunities to make improvements not just right now to deal with COVID but also long-term improvements that will enhance the benefits of utilizing our facility in similar to automated doors and you know investments that make sense not just for short term but also for the long term,” Zich says.

Adam Welch traveling back home after Labor Day weekend says the safety precautions through United Airlines was well done.

“You can tell they took the precautions, signage everywhere, I had my own seat in my own row…since March, I haven’t traveled since the beginning of march from Chicago, I grew up here in Menomonie Wisconsin I just came home to see family…I haven’t left at all or traveled in this whole period of time so I just decided it was about time it had been about six months since I’ve done anything,” Welch says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.