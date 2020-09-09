Drive-thru Halloween Trick or Treat event planned for Chippewa Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive-thru Halloween Trick or Treat event is planned for the Chippewa Fairgrounds this year.

Organizers say businesses can drop off candy or trick or treat bags at the Fairgrounds on Friday, October 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Terry Ouimette at 715-723-6661.

Downtown Eau Claire Inc. Communications and Promotions Coordinator Dustin Olson says Eau Claire will be planning a Halloween window decorating contest the week leading up to Halloween. They also plan to publish a list of business that will be open and handing out treats on Halloween and during the week of.

