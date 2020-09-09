Eau Claire County with a record high 37 positive test results of COVID-19 on Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the third time in the past four days, Eau Claire County records 36 or more positive test results of COVID-19 with a record high 37 on Wednesday. The previous high of 36 was reported this past Sunday and Monday. In the past week, the county has seen 199 positive results.

It is the seventh straight day the county has seen 20 or more positive test results.

In all, Eau Claire County has 1,037 positive results and 19,168 negative test results. There have been 6 deaths and 41 ever hospitalized. 859 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.