Greenwood Police: report of attempted child abduction may have been misunderstanding

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Greenwood Police Department took a report of an attempted child abduction on Tuesday, Sept. 8, around 4:25 p.m. and they are now saying it may have been a misunderstanding.

Clark County Chief Bernard Bock says the department responded to the report. A witness told law enforcement that they recall seeing the victim walking down the street and glancing back before running into a local business and running back to their vehicle. When the witness was leaving the area, they saw the victim running down the street.

Officials say that with the current information, it appears it may have been an misunderstanding. They also added they they will continue to follow up on possible leads as they come in.

Greenwood Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reviewed footage and interviewed residents within a two block radius at the time of the report.

If you have any information, you are asked to report it to the Greenwood Police Department.

