Hayward man wins $1-million on scratch-off ticket

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bradley Madison of Hayward is a million dollars richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket with money he got from selling a used canoe.

Madison purchased the $30 “Supreme” ticket and was awarded the top prize of $1-million dollars. The winning scratch-off was purchased at the Holiday Station Store on State Road 27 in Hayward.

Lucky player canoed into a Million dollars. 🛶



Bradley M. of #Hayward recent housecleaning really paid off.



After selling a canoe he no longer used, Bradley used the cash from the sale to try his luck on some Wisconsin Lottery scratch tickets, including the $30 Supreme ticket. pic.twitter.com/RG2FJ0Jr0W — Wisconsin Lottery (@wilottery) September 9, 2020

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds of winning the Supreme top prize are 1 in 160,0000. If you think you are as lucky as Bradley, there still remains one unclaimed top prize ticket in the state.

