Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
FLORIDA (WEAU) - Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series -- while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.

Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1. Khris Middleton had 23 for Milwaukee.

