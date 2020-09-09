Historic Chippewa County truss bridge offered free of charge for relocation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) -Chippewa County, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is offering the historic Cobban Bridge free of charge for relocation. The recipient must be willing to relocate this bridge from its current location on County TT over the Chippewa River between the towns of Eagle Point and Arthur and maintain its historic integrity at a new location.

To acquire the structure, interested parties, including private citizens, nonprofit groups or local units of government, must prepare and submit a proposal for Wisconsin Department of Transportation and State Historic Preservation Office review. Proposals should follow guidelines specified in an information packet, which is available by:

Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation 718 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701 Attn.: Matthew Thornsen

Email: matthew.thornsen@dot.wi.gov

Requests for information packets must be submitted to the address or email address above no later than Oct. 9, 2020. Requests received after this date cannot be guaranteed for consideration. Proposals will be due 60 days from receipt of the information packet.

The recipient of the Cobban Bridge must agree to relocate the structure to a suitable location and assume all future legal and financial responsibility for it. The structure is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under criterion C - engineering - as the single remaining example of a Pennsylvania through-truss bridge in Wisconsin. Work and repairs on bridges eligible for the National Register of Historic Places must be made according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation and Guidelines for Rehabilitating Historic Buildings and are subject to approval and review by WisDOT and SHPO.

Proposals will be selected based on the feasibility of the relocation and funding plan. Ownership of the bridge will be transferred at no cost after review and approval.

The Cobban Bridge is a two-span Pennsylvania through-truss bridge. It features two 241-foot spans and is 486 feet, 5 inches long and 16 feet, 1 inch wide. The structure originally was built in 1908 and later dismantled, moved and reconstructed at its present location between Jim Falls and Cornell in 1918-19. However, it has reached the end of its service life and needs to be replaced.

Construction of a new structure at the Cobban Bridge’s present location is expected to begin in summer or fall 2022 and be completed in spring or summer 2023.

