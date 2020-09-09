Advertisement

Local health systems stress importance of flu shots to avoid ‘Twindemic’

At Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health system babies as young as six months old can get the flu shot.
At Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health system babies as young as six months old can get the flu shot.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

While an approved COVID-19 vaccine is still not available, there is one that can help prevent a similar illness.

The past six months have seen many focus on the coronavirus.

Now as we enter fall, health officials are worried about another virus-- Influenza.

“It’s really important that everyone gets their flu shot this year because what we don’t want is a ‘Twindemic’-- what that means is you have two epidemics going on at the same time,” said Megan Meller, a Gundersen infection preventionist.

Last year only 42 percent of Wisconsinites got the flu vaccine, according to the state health department.

Health officials say you do not have to wait 12 months to get the shot again.

“The idea is that you get it each flu season and the ideal time to get the flu vaccine is right now at the beginning of the season,” said Dr. Charles Peters, a Mayo Clinic consultant pediatrician.

Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are already offering flu shots-- anyone is eligible for the vaccine once they turn six months old.

“Babies as young as six months of age can receive the influenza vaccine and then the first time they receive it, they typically receive a booster of it about one month later to be fully protected,” Peters explained.

“For those over the age of 65 we offer a high dose which is a more concentrated version of the influenza shot,” Meller added. “For our patients who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions that puts them at risk of more severe illness from the flu, we have another vaccine called the Flulock.”

Health professionals add COVID and flu symptoms can look the same.

“This is one of our fears in healthcare going in to the influenza season is that they are very similar--both present with colds, some present with chills,” Meller said.

“[Symptoms include] fever, muscle or body aches, chills, perhaps cough, sore throat,” Peters added.

Studies show the flu tends to have a more rapid onset, whereas COVID can be more gradual.

Those with any COVID symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

Walgreens and CVS are also offering the flu vaccine right now with varying age requirements.

While some people who get the vaccine still end up with the flu, health experts say symptoms are typically more mild with a faster recovery.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attempted child abduction investigation in Clark County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reported incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 8 in Greenwood.

News

Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for possibly armed man

Updated: 1 hours ago
Otis Hamilton was last seen in the Ladysmith area.

News

Passenger Increase at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Passenger Increase at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

News

Winona State University Imposes Self-Imposed Quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winona State University Imposes Self-Imposed Quarantine

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

News

COVID-19 outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Four days into in-person classes at UW-Eau Claire, 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

CVTC Creates Free Open Source Textbook

Updated: 2 hours ago
CVTC Creates Free Open Source Textbook

News

Sparta Police Dept. arrests man for child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sparta Police Department arrested a man for 10 counts of child pornography.

News

Attorney General Josh Kaul announces $85 million multistate settlement with Honda

Updated: 3 hours ago
The settlement, reached between the attorneys general of 48 states, territories, and the District of Columbia and Honda, concludes a multistate investigation into Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that the frontal airbags posed a significant risk of rupture.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.