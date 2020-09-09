PHMDC: People who live or work downtown should assume they’ve been exposed to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the people who live or work in downtown Madison, health officials have a blunt message: Just assume you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and start monitoring yourself for symptoms.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued that warning Wednesday morning in a pair of tweets that come following surge of cases, many of which have been traced back to the UW community.

For people who don’t head downtown regularly, but wanted to do some shopping there, the agency followed up with a couple of recommendations. To limit any possible exposure, they should take advantage of options that limit exposure, such as simply having it delivered, using curbside pick-up, or getting take-out instead.

THREAD 2/2: For folks shopping in this area, we recommend you use lower-risk options to minimize contact, such as using delivery, curbside pickup, and take-out. — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday, PHMDC noted more than 900 cases were confirmed in the county in the past week alone, adding that over 70 percent of them were UW students or staff.

However, health officials also pointed out that despite the fact an overwhelming majority could be traced to the university, its community “is not an island” and they interact with the city at large.

The past week has seen 901 new COVID cases in Dane Co, with at least 71% being UW students or staff. We’re closely monitoring this spike. Read strategies to minimize spread, recommendations for us all, and answers to questions in our new blog: https://t.co/Wjq2VMufDM pic.twitter.com/8WzWMG2R4B — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 8, 2020

