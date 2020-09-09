Scrabble Bee generates buzz about Literacy Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - How well can you spell? It’s time to put your spelling skills to the test for the annual scrabble bee.

For 18 years the Scrabble Bee has been raising funds for Literacy Chippewa Valley. But this year, for the first time the scrabble will be played online.

After you register for the event, they will send you a link to join a game on the internet scrabble club. There will be prizes for top team and individual scores. All of the money raised will help fund programming such as family literacy, 1 on 1 tutoring and corrections education at Literacy Chippewa Valley.

“The community has supported this organization for so long and I think 60% of our funding does come from the community so we feel the community chooses to have us exist and so we try to be good stewards of the organization and make sure we provide good services,” said Elizabeth Hart, the executive director.

The non-profit serves more than 500 students per year in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties. Twenty percent of their annual budget comes from the Scrabble Bee each year. The scrabble bee is taking place Thursday Sep.10 at 7 p.m.

There is still time to sign up but there are limited spaces available.

