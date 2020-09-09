Advertisement

TSA find loaded gun in Appleton woman’s carry-on bag

This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton International Airport on September 4. (TSA photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a woman Friday at a security checkpoint from bringing a loaded gun in her carry-on bag.

A TSA officer found the gun at 7:30 a.m. at Appleton International Airport in the lining of the woman’s bag and immediately called the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a news release, the deputy came to the checkpoint and confiscated the loaded .38 caliber handgun.

TSA noted they have the right to give a civil penalty to travelers who bring guns to a security checkpoint. A typical first offense for this type of incident is a $4,100 fine that can go as high as $13,669, depending on the circumstances, TSA added.

The administration continued saying this applies to people with or without a concealed carry gun permit, because even though they have the permit, they are still not allowed to bring a firearm on the passenger section of an airplane.

Passengers may bring firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at an airline check-in counter, TSA noted. They must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided, locked case and packed separately from the ammunition.

TSA released that there were over 4,400 firearms found in carry-on bags across the country last year, about a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the previous year.

The laws on firearm possession vary on state and locality, TSA advised, and there are more details with how to travel with them safely on their website.

