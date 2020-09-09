Advertisement

WIAA will not hold fall state tournaments at UW-Madison facilities

(WMTV)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Stevens Point, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA announced on Wednesday that due to COVID-19 and restrictions in Dane County, fall state tournaments will not be held at the University of Wisconsin facilities in Madison. The sports impacted are girls golf, tennis, swimming and diving and state football.

The WIAA issued the following statement on the decision:

" The uncertainty of conducting culminating events and tournaments, and given the challenging situation with COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and the University of Wisconsin-Madison announce WIAA tournaments will not be conducted at UW facilities this fall.

The WIAA has acknowledged all tournament schedules and venues are subject to change if conditions warrant in accordance with local, state and national health guidelines.

The events impacted include the State Girls Golf Championship at University Ridge on Oct. 12-13, the State Girls Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, respectively, and the State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships on Nov. 13-14, formerly held at the UW Natatorium with plans to move to the Nicholas Recreation Center when completed. The Executive Staff is in the process of identifying prospective alternate locations and venues for the three State events.

In July, the Board of Control’s approval of a reduced, 11-week fall football ruled out conducting the 2020 State Football Finals held at Camp Randall Stadium since 1982.

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”

John Horn, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UW, expressed similar sentiments.

“We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA State Tournaments this fall,” Horn said. "We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.

“The WIAA events benefit not just our campus and greater Madison, but the entire state,” he said. “Most importantly, they are once-in-a-lifetime experiences for student-athletes and their families.”

The WIAA will announce the locations and sites of culminating events and tournaments when determined and approved by the Board of Control, provided the Tournament Series is conducted as scheduled."

