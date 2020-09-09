Wisconsin senators express concern in USMCA dairy provisions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson have joined a group of senators who don’t think the U.S. is moving fast enough in enforcing the dairy provisions under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement. The senators are concerned Canada is not providing market access to U.S. dairy products because of their tariff rate quotas for dairy and that they have not yet eliminated their Class 6 and 7 milk pricing programs that are highly trade distorting. In a recent letter to trade officials in the Trump Administration, the senators also said they are concerned about cheese exports to Mexico if the Mexicans invoke place name enforcement on cheese varieties.

The condition of both the corn and soybeans crops around the country fell 1% in this week’s Crop Progress Report. Corn is now rated 61% good to excellent-but that still the 5th highest rating for corn this late in the season in the past 10 years. As of this past Sunday, 97% of the crop was in the dough stage, 79% was dented and 25% is now called mature or safe from frost. Soybeans are now rated 65% good to excellent, the 4th highest bean rating for this time of year in the past decade. 20% of the bean plants have already dropped their leaves.

In Wisconsin, then condition of the corn crop dropped 2% from last week but it’s rated 78% good to excellent. Across the state, 94% of the corn is in the dough stage and 61% of the crop has dented-3 weeks ahead of last year at this time. State farmers also report they have chopped 24% of their corn silage, also about 3 weeks ahead of a year ago. The condition of soybeans across the state fell 1% from last week but the crop is still rated 81% good to excellent. About 12% of the beans have turned colors-nearly 2 weeks ahead of last year. This week’s report also shows 97% of the oats are off, 40 of the fall potatoes have been harvested, 95% of the third hay crop and 46% of 4th crop have been put up-both about 2 to 3 weeks ahead of last year. Topsoil moisture this week is rated 69% adequate to surplus, 22% short and 9% very short with Southeast Wisconsin 60% short to very short.

Another quick reminder that this Friday, the 11th, is the deadline for farmers to apply for aid through the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Over 160 commodities are included for payment. County FSA offices are taking sign-ups.

