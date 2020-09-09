Xcel Energy launches Electronic Vehicle charging program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, Xcel Energy announced a program to lower the cost of Electronic Vehicle or “EV” charging equipment for business and community customers as part of their initiative to reduce carbon emissions.

Xcel Energy released the following statement on the program:

"Today, Xcel Energy is launching a new electric vehicle program for business customers that would simplify and significantly lower the cost to install EV charging equipment.

Under the EV program, business and community customers have the option to purchase charging equipment from Xcel Energy, or they can also choose to obtain their own charging equipment separately.

“Electric vehicles are a great opportunity for our business customers to save money on transportation costs,” said Mark Stoering, president Xcel Energy-Wisconsin. “Moving forward on EV programs not only benefits the EV owners, but everyone by reducing carbon emissions and air pollution.”

The program aligns with Xcel Energy’s vision to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 from 2005 levels in the electricity provided to customers and to supply 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“We are happy to be one of the first organizations to use Xcel Energy’s new electric vehicle charging programs,” said Pat Daoust, manager, Bay Area Rural Transit (BART). “This program will significantly reduce our up-front costs to install the EV charging necessary to power our new EV buses and provide us long-term savings on our fuel and maintenance costs.” The BART System has routes that operate in 11 communities within three counties around the Chequamegon Bay Region. BART expects to have its new bus in service in early 2021.

Businesses and municipalities have different types of fleet needs—from daily work operations to retail delivery functions. By replacing fossil-fuel vehicles with plug-in electric hybrid or all-electric options customers will see these added benefits:

▪ Charge for the equivalent of less than $1 per gallon of gas

▪ Avoid unpredictable swings in fuel costs

▪ Reduce maintenance costs ▪ Reduce carbon emissions on the road

▪ Improve public and employee health

▪ Enhance sustainability credibility and image

▪ Qualify for programs to lower the costs of EVs and charging equipment.

For additional information on Xcel Energy’s electric vehicle programs, customers can email us at ElectricVehiclesWI@xcelenergy.com"

