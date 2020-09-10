Advertisement

2 in custody after car reported as stolen

Chase arrests
Chase arrests(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody at the Rusk County Jail after officials were notified of a stolen car.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Erickson, 38 from Eau Claire, and Ashley Thompson, 26 from Eau Claire, were both taken into custody Thursday morning.

Rusk County deputies were notified on Wednesday of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found and law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop when they vehicle took off. The suspects eventually crashed the vehicle and took off on foot. Deputies then went door-to-door knocking in the area of Rangeline Road and Broken Arrow Road to see if any information was available about the suspects.

Officials say “with man power, K9s and drones” the suspects were taken into custody.

