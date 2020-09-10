Eau Claire County and statewide COVID-19 numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have updated their COVID-19 data.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY DATA:

1,060 positive tests, with an estimated 891 recovered

There have been 19,290 negative test results in total

Six people have died in the county

42 have been hospitalized

WI STATEWIDE DATA:

There are now 84,881 positive tests in the state, an increase of 1,547 from the previous day.

10 new deaths have happened for a total of 1,193 people

49 new people have been hospitalized, for a total of 6,222

An estimated 74,834 people have recovered

