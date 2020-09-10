Advertisement

ECCHA pet photo contest fundraiser

ECCHA pet photo calendar contest
ECCHA pet photo calendar contest(ECCHA)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is hosting it’s “Eau How Cute! Pet Photo Contest” again this year.

The calendar contest is a fun way to show off your furry friend while helping to support homeless animals in the community.

You pay $10 to enter your pet’s photo into the contest. You have until September 20 to enter the contest before voting begins on September 21. Then people pay to vote for their favorite pet(s). Votes are $1 with a minimum transaction of $5. Voting ends on October 9.

Click here to go to the official contest website. The 12 pet photos receiving the most votes at the contest’s conclusion will be featured in a 2021 calendar.

The entrant’s photo with the most votes will be on the cover of the Eau How Cute! Eau Claire County Humane Association Pet Photo Contest Calendar. The winner will also receive a 30 minute, private, professional photo session with their pet by Kelsey Hall Photography. The entrant’s photo with the second most votes will receive gift certificates from Paws and Claws Total Dog and Pet Food Plus, totaling $50. The entrant’s photo with the third most votes will receive a special pet basket from ECCHA, including pet supplies and ECCHA merchandise.

All votes placed and all funds raised help the ECCHA care for over 2,500 homeless, lost, abandoned, neglected and abused animals in Eau Claire County.

