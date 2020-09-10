Advertisement

Fair Food Shindig underway at Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds

The 2020 Fair Food Shindig is underway.
The 2020 Fair Food Shindig is underway.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The temps are definitely fall-like, but summer is still alive and well at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds.

A third Fair Food Shindig is underway in Chippewa Falls.

This weekend’s event will implement a wide range of safety recommendations and guidelines - for vendors and attendees.

Fair goers can grab some cheese curds, corn-dogs, funnel cakes, and this Saturday and Sunday you can catch a classic car show.

Admission, parking and the car show are free.

The shindig runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.T

