Missing Monroe County woman found safe

Elisabeth Ageton
Elisabeth Ageton(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing Monroe County woman has been found safe and unharmed.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Elisabeth Ageton was found safe and unharmed on Sept. 9 after a tip that she might have been seen at Walmart in Tomah.

Officials said Ageton was originally missing on Sept. 2 saying she was last seen the day before in the area of County Highway G.

