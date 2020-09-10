Missing Monroe County woman found safe

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing Monroe County woman has been found safe and unharmed.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Elisabeth Ageton was found safe and unharmed on Sept. 9 after a tip that she might have been seen at Walmart in Tomah.

Officials said Ageton was originally missing on Sept. 2 saying she was last seen the day before in the area of County Highway G.

