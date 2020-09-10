EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Complexx at Wagner’s Lanes.

The potential exposure date is listed as Sunday, Sept. 6 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The health department is recommending that if you were at Wagner’s Lanes at this time and are experiencing symptoms, you are to contact your healthcare provider.

