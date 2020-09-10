Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee next Friday
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.
A statement from President Trump’s campaign said the president will speak at Central Wisconsin Aviation and host a “Great American Comeback” event that evening starting at 7 p.m., according to multiple news outlets.
That afternoon, the president will be in Bemidji, Minnesota for a similar event.
You can register for tickets here.
