Red Hat Society parades around Chippewa Manor to cheer residents up

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic may be impacting a lot of different areas in life, but one local society wanted to brighten some senior citizens day.

The Red Hat Society Group known as the Feisty and Fabulous Fillies had a small parade around the Chippewa Manor Campus and waved to the seniors as they passed by.

They had originally planned to bring the seniors shamrock shakes in March, but they came up with something different to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Member Sharon Clemins says, “A lot of us have family members that have been in a care facility and we know how lonely it must be... so one way to socially distance.”

The society plans a different event once a month.

There are currently 23 people involved, most of which are retired teachers.

