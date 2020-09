EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early Thursday morning, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office shut down Highway 12 between County Roads V and AF for a crash.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

We’ll have more information as it’s made available.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

Thick fog has cause some traffic delays this morning. Turn your headlights on. The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has Highway 12 shut down between County Roads V and AF for a crash. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/3NHef3CnxV — Altoona Police (@AltoonaPolice) September 10, 2020

