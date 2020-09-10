Sculpture stolen from corner of Water Street and Third Avenue

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sculpture was stolen from the corner of Water Street and Third Avenue.

The bronze cat sculpture, titled “Survey” was part of The Sculpture Tour.

Executive Director of the Sculpture Tour Julie Pangallo says it seems as it was removed by being cut off the pedestal with a grinder.

The sculpture is valued at $8,900 and the Sculpture Tour is offer a $500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the piece.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.