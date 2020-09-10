Advertisement

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Osseo-Fairchild Football Preview

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Osseo-Fairchild is coming off a regular season that saw them go 5-5 and earn a playoff berth. That team was very underclassmen heavy, but the few seniors they did lose were at skill positions.

The Thunder are hoping to build off last season, but know they will face a challenge in the *New* Cloverbelt Conference that features the addition of Elk Mound, Mondovi and Durand.

“We lost guys in certain spots, we got some key kids back and we have to make some adjustments”, says head coach Eric Boettcher.

“The coaches have to do better in preparing for some high potent offenses, Lancaster is one of the best teams out there and but at the same point we did do some good things, consistency is going to be the biggest part for use."

“We have some big powerhouse teams coming in that pound the ball", says senior wide receiver Garrett Koxlien.

“We are going to have to come ready to play every single game on defense. Everything has to be there to compete against these teams coming in.”

Senior quarterback Brice Shimon has high expectations for this year’s squad.

“We have 15 seniors coming back and all the experience is there and we are hoping for an even better season.”

