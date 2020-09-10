Advertisement

The Sojourner House moving to Clairemont Avenue

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sojourner House shelter will be moving into the old Hansen’s IGA on Clairemont Avenue, according to Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters.

Peters says the shelter is remodeling the building to add showers and other electrical changes but they hope to have it finished or people moved in by Oct. 9. He adds that the shelter is planning to be at the location for six months,

