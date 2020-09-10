Voter assistance events come to Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The November 3rd general election is fast approaching but you still have time to get your questions answered about voting in person or absentee this fall.

If you recently moved, changed your name or it’s your first time voting, you need to register to vote. The League of Women’s Voters is hoping to help you out with any questions you have.

The non-partisan organization is hosting three drive-thru voting assistance events this month Pepin County. They will not have information of candidates but will answer any questions about how to register or request an absentee ballot.

You will stay in your car and a volunteer will help answer any questions about the voting process. Volunteer will be wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and all other safety procedures. Their whole goal is to promote voting safely and successfully for the upcoming general election.

“I think I have voted personally since I was in college and it still gives me kind of a thrill that this is something that I can do and I can do easily,” said Lori Miller, a member of the League of Women’s Voters. “I think maybe that is driving me a little bit this time is that we have this obstacle now with COVID.”

With COVID concerns there are more options to vote than ever. But if you feel overwhelmed the first step is coming to one of the upcoming voter drive-thru.

Feel free to bring an I.D. and they can photocopy it for you, bring a phone or iPad and volunteers can walk you through how to register online. There will also be voter registration forms to fill out in English, Spanish or Hmong if you prefer that route.

Sep.10 at Memorial Park, First Street pavilion near basketball court in Durand from 4-6:30 p.m.

Sep.15 at Cucina Ceci front Patio at 415 Third Street in Pepin from 4-6:30 p.m.

Sep.17 at Calvery Covenant Church parking lot, 105 E Second Street in Stockholm from 4-6:30 p.m.

