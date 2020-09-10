WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

EAU CLAIRE & TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a calm, cool cat -- look no further than Sampson.

Sampson is two years old. Staff members at the Trempealeau County Humane Society say he likes to socialize with other cats, he doesn’t mind dogs who respect his space, and he’s calm around children.

Sampson will never pass up a chance for more pets and more scratches. He may just follow you around to see if you have a little more time in your day to show him some affection.

Click here for to go to the cat adoption page at TCHS.

Gloria, or Glory for short, takes time to warm up to people and build trust, but once she does, she is very affectionate and loyal. Gloria is a seven-year-old cattle dog.

She loves playing fetch, going for a swim, and snuggling on the couch. Staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs say Gloria is looking for a home without children, but cats and other dogs are fine. She was found as a stray on someone’s front porch, and we hope she’ll find her way to her forever family’s couch soon.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

