Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE & TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a calm, cool cat -- look no further than Sampson.

Sampson is two years old. Staff members at the Trempealeau County Humane Society say he likes to socialize with other cats, he doesn’t mind dogs who respect his space, and he’s calm around children.

Sampson will never pass up a chance for more pets and more scratches. He may just follow you around to see if you have a little more time in your day to show him some affection.

Click here for to go to the cat adoption page at TCHS.

---

Gloria, or Glory for short, takes time to warm up to people and build trust, but once she does, she is very affectionate and loyal. Gloria is a seven-year-old cattle dog.

She loves playing fetch, going for a swim, and snuggling on the couch. Staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs say Gloria is looking for a home without children, but cats and other dogs are fine. She was found as a stray on someone’s front porch, and we hope she’ll find her way to her forever family’s couch soon.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

ECCHA pet photo contest fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The calendar contest is a fun way to show off your furry friend while helping to support homeless animals in the community.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Sampson and Gloria

Updated: 8 hours ago

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Ronan

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two pets needing a little extra TLC are available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Ronan

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Trucker and Birds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A dog that's great with kids, cats, and other dogs and nine birds are all available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Trucker and Birds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Angie and Lady

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two dogs looking for two different types of families.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Angie and Lady

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Piata and Mimi

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A six-year-old chihuahua mix is looking for a lap he doesn't have to share with any other dogs, and a four-month-old rat terrier mix is looking for a family that will embrace her high energy level.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Piata and Mimi

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT