Winona State University announces 121 new cases of COVID-19

WINONA, Mn (WEAU) - Winona State University announced 121 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 209. University president Dr. Scott Olson issued a 14-day campus quarantine on Tuesday. According to Winona State officials, 60 students have been sent letters warning them of possible sanctions for not wearing marks and not following social distancing protocols.

Olson says it’s critical that the university stem the spread of the disease and there will be consequences for those who do not follow the student code of conduct, “We’re trying to take an educational approach which means encouraging good behavior but if students are not following that we do have this ability to issue sanctions and we work with the Winona Police department and we work with the local landlords for our off campus housing here in Winona to help let us know about violations that might be happening someplace other than our own residence halls.”

Dr. Denise Lloyd McDowell, Vice-President of Enrollment Management & Student Life adds, “We have to appeal on the human will to want to comply so we have been talking to different spheres of influence asking people to touch each other inside their influence circles and saying we need you to cooperate, we need you to self-quarantine, it’s really important.”

Winona State will host a free COVID-19 testing site next Tuesday and Wednesday, September 15 and 16th from 11 am until 7 pm at the Integrated Wellness Center parking lot. The testing is available to students as well as the Greater Winona community.

