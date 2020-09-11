1 taken to hospital after Vernon County buggy crash

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a La Crosse hospital after a buggy crash happened in Vernon County on Thursday.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says 18-year-old Levi Stutzman was traveling north on State Highway 27 in a buggy when a collision happened with a truck. The tandem axle feed was being driven by 57-year-old James Mickelson.

Officials say Stutzman was ejected into a ditch and was taken to a La Crosse hospital with life threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

