1 taken to hospital after Vernon County buggy crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a La Crosse hospital after a buggy crash happened in Vernon County on Thursday.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says 18-year-old Levi Stutzman was traveling north on State Highway 27 in a buggy when a collision happened with a truck. The tandem axle feed was being driven by 57-year-old James Mickelson.
Officials say Stutzman was ejected into a ditch and was taken to a La Crosse hospital with life threatening injuries. Mickelson was not injured in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
