Advertisement

Ceremony to remember 9/11 held in Cadott

Dozens gathered at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott for a ceremony to pay respect to lives lost on 9/11.
The events of 9/11 are remembered at a ceremony in Cadott on Friday.
The events of 9/11 are remembered at a ceremony in Cadott on Friday.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that brought the world to a halt on September 11, 2001.

To honor lives lost, dozens gathered at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott for a ceremony.

The event lasted for 102 minutes, symbolic of the time between the first plane crash and both towers collapsing. A bell was rung to mark the time each plane crashed and the Twin Towers exploded.

For the last seven years, Larry Buttke, a member of the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute has held this event. Buttke says they considered canceling this year’s event due to the pandemic, but decided to hold it in a smaller scale.

“Each year we feel we have to put something on for a 9/11 memorial because we just cant forget what took place that day,” Buttke says.

United Airlines Pilot Jim Anderson gave an emotional speech on the importance of remembering 9/11.

“We also must remember that this day of horror brought out extreme human kindness,” Anderson says.

Anderson, who has been a pilot for 36 years, lost a former classmate 9/11, Victor Saracini who was the pilot on Flight 175.

“It hits real close to home and not only Vic was my classmate, he was also my friend and certainly I have numerous people I work with who were friends with the other pilots and flights attendants,” Anderson says.

The Cadott High School Choir sang “America the Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Attendees were also invited to sign a 9/11 flag to show support for their local first responders.

As it has been nearly 20 years since the tragic events of 9/11, organizers say events like this will become even more important in years to come to ensure Americans never forget.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Updated Chippewa and Eau Claire County COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Statewide COVID-19 numbers have been updated for Friday.

News

St. Croix Falls Police Department releases video from a fatal shooting involved an officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
St. Croix Falls Police have released the video footage of the Aug. 8 fatal shooting that involved an officer.

News

Hearing for Dan Peggs, former Altoona superintendent, rescheduled at request of defense attorney

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janis Harper
The mountain of evidence in the case of former Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs continues to grow. Peggs is accused of sex trafficking a child, receiving and making child pornography.

National Politics

US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, man found safe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Illinois man who was last seen in Fond du Lac County.

News

UPDATE: Highway 29 cleared after crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Highway 29 between County T and County F is down to one lane after a crash.

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/11/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/11/20)

News

Menomonie man charged with disorderly conduct after refusing to wear mask at Menards

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Menomonie man has been charged with disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County after refusing to wear a mask at the North Clairemont Menards.

News

Eau Claire Police Department releases “Commitment to our Community” progress

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is releasing an update to their “Commitment to our Community”, showing progress they have made.

News

1 taken to hospital after Vernon County buggy crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was taken to a La Crosse hospital after a buggy crash happened in Vernon County on Thursday.