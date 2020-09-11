Ceremony to remember 9/11 held in Cadott

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that brought the world to a halt on September 11, 2001.

To honor lives lost, dozens gathered at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute in Cadott for a ceremony.

The event lasted for 102 minutes, symbolic of the time between the first plane crash and both towers collapsing. A bell was rung to mark the time each plane crashed and the Twin Towers exploded.

For the last seven years, Larry Buttke, a member of the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute has held this event. Buttke says they considered canceling this year’s event due to the pandemic, but decided to hold it in a smaller scale.

“Each year we feel we have to put something on for a 9/11 memorial because we just cant forget what took place that day,” Buttke says.

United Airlines Pilot Jim Anderson gave an emotional speech on the importance of remembering 9/11.

“We also must remember that this day of horror brought out extreme human kindness,” Anderson says.

Anderson, who has been a pilot for 36 years, lost a former classmate 9/11, Victor Saracini who was the pilot on Flight 175.

“It hits real close to home and not only Vic was my classmate, he was also my friend and certainly I have numerous people I work with who were friends with the other pilots and flights attendants,” Anderson says.

The Cadott High School Choir sang “America the Beautiful” and “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Attendees were also invited to sign a 9/11 flag to show support for their local first responders.

As it has been nearly 20 years since the tragic events of 9/11, organizers say events like this will become even more important in years to come to ensure Americans never forget.

