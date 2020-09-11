Eau Claire business leaders concerned with COVID-19 case rise

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County has 200 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

While the rise can be attributed to school starting back up for college students, some business owners fear if cases don’t go down soon or protocols like mask wearing aren’t being followed more, restrictions could soon be put back in place.

“We’re nervous as anybody is about it, you watch Whitewater, you watch Madison, you watch our cases obviously. And everybody kind of has the same story of college kids coming back, school coming back in and being nervous as you watch these cases rise,” said Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson.

Businesses around Eau Claire County don’t want another shutdown.

“Stay the course, I mean we’ve gotten this far as a community. We’ve had one of the tougher, more progressive health orders out there but we’ve also had more collaboration from everybody involved in it,” said Anderson.

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Minor is asking everybody to wear their mask, practice social distancing, and do what you can to help stop the spread.

Owner of Connell’s Club 12 in Fall Creek Lynn McDonough wants to keep his, and all the other restaurants in the county, open.

“In the restaurant we wipe and we’re on cleaning and sanitizing everything. Social distance, we spread tables, we did whatever. So if everybody would just come together and realize that wearing masks do help and social distancing do help I think we can overcome this, but we have to all practice together,” he explained.

Nearly half of all cases in the county are people ages 20 to 29.

Eau Claire City County Tavern League President Dino Amundson says most bars are doing everything they can to keep their customers safe.

However, he says there’s only so much they can do while staying open.

“It gets to the point where it’s the proverbial preaching to the choir, and we just want to, we try to emphasize the fact that we want you to be safe but the bottom line is it’s our customers decision to be in the comfort zone that they’re comfortable with,” said Amundson.

The current local health order is set to expire Thursday, Sept. 17.

As for what will happen in the county after that, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said in an email,

“We will review data as we do every week and consider best available science and best practices. Changes will be made based on this information and that align with our Respond Together Plan.”

