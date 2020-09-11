Advertisement

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s arrest by pointing fingers at one another.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case.

Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

News

Literacy Chippewa Valley hosts virtual ScrabbleBee fundraiser

Updated: 29 minutes ago
All the money raised will help fund programming at Literacy Chippewa Valley.

News

Osseo bandshell groundbreaking ceremony

Updated: 33 minutes ago
It honors Dr. Brad Garber, a family medical practitioner in Osseo who practiced medicine for more than 20 years.

News

Fatal crash involving Bruce School District bus

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle died.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire business leaders concerned with COVID-19 case rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Eau Claire County has 200 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

News

Proposed legislation aims to give premises liability protection under COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
By supporting this protection, the Eau Claire area chamber joins 25 other chambers including Oshkosh, Menomonie, and Rice Lake.

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.

News

Mona Lisa’s on Water Street ready to face the elements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Owner of six Eau Claire restaurants is covering all her bases with safety precautions during the pandemic.

News

VP Pence to visit Janesville Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Wisconsin Monday as part of the Make America Great Again! Event.