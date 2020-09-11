Advertisement

Fatal crash involving Bruce School District bus

(WCTV)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bruce School District says a late bus for athletics was involved in a crash Thursday evening at County Road D and HWY 40 in Sawyer County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. and closed traffic lanes in both directions on HWY 40.

The Bruce School District says four students on the bus were hurt and are under parent or guardian care. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle died.

The school district says, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle. We are deeply concerned for each of the families involved. Bruce School District is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Literacy Chippewa Valley hosts virtual ScrabbleBee fundraiser

Updated: 28 minutes ago
All the money raised will help fund programming at Literacy Chippewa Valley.

News

Osseo bandshell groundbreaking ceremony

Updated: 32 minutes ago
It honors Dr. Brad Garber, a family medical practitioner in Osseo who practiced medicine for more than 20 years.

News

Eau Claire business leaders concerned with COVID-19 case rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Eau Claire County has 200 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

News

Proposed legislation aims to give premises liability protection under COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
By supporting this protection, the Eau Claire area chamber joins 25 other chambers including Oshkosh, Menomonie, and Rice Lake.

Latest News

News

Mona Lisa’s on Water Street ready to face the elements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Owner of six Eau Claire restaurants is covering all her bases with safety precautions during the pandemic.

News

VP Pence to visit Janesville Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Wisconsin Monday as part of the Make America Great Again! Event.

News

Eau Claire restaurant keeps serving through COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
One local Eau Claire restaurant getting ready for the winter months in the Badger state.

News

UWL sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
UWL reports 64 positive cases, bringing the total of new cases to 97 since Tuesday.

News

Local priest says Catholics cannot be Democrats

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The Catholic Church is tax-exempt and under IRS guidelines prohibited from engaging in political activity.

News

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee next Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.