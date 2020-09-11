Fatal crash involving Bruce School District bus

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bruce School District says a late bus for athletics was involved in a crash Thursday evening at County Road D and HWY 40 in Sawyer County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. and closed traffic lanes in both directions on HWY 40.

The Bruce School District says four students on the bus were hurt and are under parent or guardian care. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle died.

The school district says, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver of the other vehicle. We are deeply concerned for each of the families involved. Bruce School District is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.