Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of 9/11 and the State Day of Service and Remembrance.

“On the 19th anniversary of September 11th, we pay tribute to the those who lost their lives, the survivors and surviving family members and loved ones, and the first responders, volunteers, and other countless heroes who responded during a time of great need,” said Gov. Evers. “We continue to strive toward that which has held us together when tragedy strikes, our resilience, our spirit of service, and the resolve to find strength through unity and purpose.”

