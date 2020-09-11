Hearing for Dan Peggs, former Altoona superintendent, rescheduled at request of defense attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The mountain of evidence in the case of former Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs continues to grow. Peggs is accused of sex trafficking a child, receiving and making child pornography.

Peggs was scheduled for a hearing in federal court Friday, but the hearing was rescheduled at the request of his federally-appointed defense attorney.

In a letter to Judge Stephen Crocker, Peggs' attorney, Joseph Bugni, wrote that since the government’s superseding indictment was returned in July the amount of records in the case has significantly increased, “The case was big before, coming in at 3,000 pages plus recordings; it’s now at 44,000 pages and lots more recordings. It’s going to get bigger in coming weeks.”

In February 2020, Peggs was charged with sex trafficking a minor and creating child pornography. On July 8, the counts increased and charges of possessing and receiving child pornography were announced by the Western District of Wisconsin.

A man arrested in connection with the Peggs investigation, Bryan Lee Ragon, accepted a plea deal with the Western District of North Carolina on July 2. In a court filing Ragon’s attorney wrote that,"From on or about December 28, 2015, to on or about December 31, 2015, within Wisconsin, Minnesota and Mecklenberg County, which is within the Western District of North Carolina, and elsewhere, the defendant knowingly transported ‘Child Victim 1’, an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years of age, in interstate commerce, with the intent that Child Victim 1 engage in prostitution and sexual activity for which any person can be charges with a criminal offense."

Ragon’s sentencing has not been scheduled.

The next hearing for Peggs is on the calendar for Sept. 30.

