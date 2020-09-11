UPDATE: Highway 29 cleared after crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalzcyk says a truck was pulling a trailer on Highway 29 when the trailer got a flat tire and flipped.
No other vehicles were involved.
Sheriff Kowalzcyk says, “I believe there were no other injuries”.
The accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. and was cleared at 10:34 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Highway 29 between County T and County F is down to one lane after a crash.
Wheaton Fire and Rescue estimate the closure to last roughly an hour.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.