UPDATE: Highway 29 cleared after crash

Wheaton crash
Wheaton crash(Wheaton Fire and Rescue)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalzcyk says a truck was pulling a trailer on Highway 29 when the trailer got a flat tire and flipped.

No other vehicles were involved.

Sheriff Kowalzcyk says, “I believe there were no other injuries”.

The accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. and was cleared at 10:34 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Highway 29 between County T and County F is down to one lane after a crash.

Wheaton Fire and Rescue estimate the closure to last roughly an hour.

USE CAUTION!!! Hwy 29 East bound between County T and County F is down to one lane for a crash. Closure is expected to last approximately 1 hr.

Posted by Wheaton Fire & Rescue on Friday, September 11, 2020

