UPDATE: Highway 29 cleared after crash

WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalzcyk says a truck was pulling a trailer on Highway 29 when the trailer got a flat tire and flipped.

No other vehicles were involved.

Sheriff Kowalzcyk says, “I believe there were no other injuries”.

The accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. and was cleared at 10:34 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Highway 29 between County T and County F is down to one lane after a crash.

Wheaton Fire and Rescue estimate the closure to last roughly an hour.

