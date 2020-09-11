Mona Lisa’s on Water Street ready to face the elements

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County restaurants are still limited to 50% occupancy and must maintain social distancing for indoor eating.

With cold temperatures approaching, outdoor dining will no longer be an option which could put some establishments in a bind.

Back in March before there was a single confirmed case of Coronavirus in Eau Claire, John Mogensen and Lisa Aspenson who run the Eau Claire Restaurant Group and six establishments, voluntarily shut down for two weeks in an effort to keep their restaurant workers and the community safe.

This morning Aspenson told me they recently opened up into the building next door at Mona Lisa’s,

“…for us we’re really fortunate, we have been able to add another building for a dining room, we also still have our private party room that we can move into, so we’re at about what our capacity would have been in two buildings would have been at four,” Aspenson said.

At another one of her buildings, the Livery Restaurant and Saloon, the bar seating remains closed and customer’s will only find sit-down seating available.

Aspenson says she’d like for people to plan ahead just like they have had to plan ahead in the food industry in order to keep everybody safe.

“People in the public need to be mindful need to respect our spaces and what is going on and I think the only way that we’re going to be able to continue to operate is to get good participation with everyone who is out in the public to keep everybody safe.”

“We’ll be doing some air exchange during the day even in the cold temperatures, we also in our other restaurants with outdoor seating have private party rooms and so those private party areas that would maybe be the upstairs of the Livery or Stella Blues we have room to spread out and we can spread out pretty good,” said Aspenson.

