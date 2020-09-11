Osseo bandshell groundbreaking ceremony

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The sound of music will soon be coming to a new venue in Osseo. Ground was broken Thursday, September 10 for what will be the Garber Bandshell.

It honors Dr. Brad Garber, a family medical practitioner in Osseo who practiced medicine for more than 20 years. Doctor Garber retired in 2019. He says the bandshell will be a wonderful addition to the community.

“I told him initially it was just a band shell, but there’s somebody stuck my name on it. I had nothing to do with that. As a matter of fact, I tried to discourage it, because I thought, as a physician, even though I tried to be compassionate and empathetic, I know I ticked somebody off somewhere along the line that may have donated, but they probably wouldn’t see the Garber in front of the bandshell thing, but they didn’t change it so the Garber sticks and the bandshell is going to go up,” said Dr. Garber.

