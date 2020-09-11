Advertisement

Pres. Trump, Donald Trump Jr. to visit Wisconsin next week

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Juliana Tornabene and WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. are both planning to stop in Wisconsin next week.

President Trump will make a campaign stop in Mosinee on Friday, September 18th.

A statement from President Trump’s campaign said the president will speak at Central Wisconsin Aviation and host a “Great American Comeback” event that evening starting at 7 p.m., according to multiple news outlets.

That afternoon, the president will be in Bemidji, Minnesota for a similar event.

You can register for tickets here.

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Rothschild next Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

He will speak to supporters at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center. It’s located at 1100 Imperial Ave.

