Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Illinois man

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Illinois man who was last seen in Fond du Lac County.

Donald Milroy is missing from Pecatonia, Winnebago County, Illinois. He is 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Officials say there is no photo of him available at this time and it is unknown was he was last seen wearing.

Milroy is listed as having recently experienced significant memory loss. He is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Mazda 4D with an IL license plate reading 8075055.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Pecatonica Police Department at 815-282-2600.

