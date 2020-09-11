St. Croix Falls Police Department releases video from a fatal shooting involved an officer

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Croix Falls Police have released the video footage of the Aug. 8 fatal shooting that involved an officer.

To watch the footage, click here.

On Aug. 8, one man was killed after he was shot by an officer during an incident.

The St. Croix Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a woman needing help at a local motel.

Officers arrived to the motel, a man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it. He then rushed an officer, leading an officer to shoot him. He died at the scene.

On Sept. 2, the District Attorney’s Office deemed the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.