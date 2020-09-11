Advertisement

St. Croix Falls Police Department releases video from a fatal shooting involved an officer

St. Croix Falls officer involved shooting
St. Croix Falls officer involved shooting(St. Croix Falls Police)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Croix Falls Police have released the video footage of the Aug. 8 fatal shooting that involved an officer.

To watch the footage, click here.

On Aug. 8, one man was killed after he was shot by an officer during an incident.

The St. Croix Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a woman needing help at a local motel.

Officers arrived to the motel, a man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it. He then rushed an officer, leading an officer to shoot him. He died at the scene.

On Sept. 2, the District Attorney’s Office deemed the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hearing for Dan Peggs, former Altoona superintendent, rescheduled at request of defense attorney

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Janis Harper
The mountain of evidence in the case of former Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs continues to grow. Peggs is accused of sex trafficking a child, receiving and making child pornography.

National Politics

US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, man found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Illinois man who was last seen in Fond du Lac County.

News

UPDATE: Highway 29 cleared after crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Highway 29 between County T and County F is down to one lane after a crash.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/11/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (9/11/20)

News

Menomonie man charged with disorderly conduct after refusing to wear mask at Menards

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Menomonie man has been charged with disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County after refusing to wear a mask at the North Clairemont Menards.

News

Eau Claire Police Department releases “Commitment to our Community” progress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is releasing an update to their “Commitment to our Community”, showing progress they have made.

News

1 taken to hospital after Vernon County buggy crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was taken to a La Crosse hospital after a buggy crash happened in Vernon County on Thursday.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of 9/11 and the State Day of Service and Remembrance.

Hello Wisconsin

USDA economists deliver corn crop forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agriculture news.