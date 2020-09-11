Eau Claire restaurant keeps serving through COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Coronavirus cases climbing in Eau Claire County, the restaurant business may be the first to see capacity reductions.

With dine-in capacity at 50 percent, The French Press Cafe and Bakery relies on takeout orders and curbside pickup and catering.

Co-owner Kristen Tollefson says the business lucked out with having outdoor seating available since re-opening in May. She says that seating will stay as long as the weather allows.

“We made it through those couple of months and so we’ll just see what happens and what comes up and we’ll just take it a day at a time. We’re pretty lean and mean around here so I think we can hang on I will admit the biggest concern I actually have is making sure my staff has enough hours to survive,” said The French Press Co-Owner Kristen Tollefson.

