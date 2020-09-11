Advertisement

Third grade Menomonie teacher makes PPE with 3D printer

Two hundred and fifty face shields have been distributed throughout the school district and hundreds more to local hospitals, businesses and the Elk Mound Police Department.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A third grade teacher in Menomonie started making PPE prototypes with his 3D printer in April.

Two-hundred-fifty face shields have been distributed throughout the school district and countless more within the community.

It takes nearly 40 minutes to make two headband prototypes for face shields.

“Snapping these holes through and then snapping those together and it’s done.”

In collaboration with several organizations including the Chippewa Valley Makers, River Heights Elementary school teacher Kyle Gregerson is making prototypes for fit, comfort and safety.

“The schools have transparency film left over from when we used to use overhead projectors,” he laughs.

In his free time Gregerson makes face shield prototype headbands and adjustable mask bands utilized throughout both his home and the classroom.

“I think it’s given a good avenue for a lot of people across the world to fill the gaps where there were shortages with PPE...it has been a fun and rewarding experience along the way to be able to give to people.”

Gregerson works with a number of organizations including the Chippewa Valley Makers, a group of 3D printing and robotics hobbyists, to help distribute shields as needed.

“It is a time consuming process and it does take time to put all these things together but it’s been very rewarding…being able to share that and then now that we’re back in school, being able to share that process with the student’s as well,” Gregerson says.

“He 3D prints them himself and it’s really nice that he does because if your ears are getting irritated you can just hook it behind and adjust it,” says fifth grader Auna.

“I forgot my mask at home so one of the teachers took me to Mr. Gregerson’s room and gave me this to help it hold up better,” says second grader, Harper.

When asked how Harper felt wearing a mask all day,

“Kind of good—because it keeps us in school all day.”

Since April Gregerson has made over 500 headband prototypes and nearly a thousand adjustable bands.

“When I would go out, I’d usually have bags that I had sanitized and gotten ready and sealed and a few [people] would come up to me and say, ‘I’d give you a hug if it was okay.’”

To donate materials or reach out for PPE inquiries you can find Gregerson on Twitter @gregerson_kyle

