Updated Chippewa and Eau Claire County COVID-19 numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Statewide COVID-19 numbers have been updated for Friday.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY:

Seven new cases for a total of 403.

Three people have been released from isolation, for a total of 367.

100 new negative test results have been reported, for a total of 12,847

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY:

Eau Claire County now has 1,098 positive test results, with an estimated 891 cases recovered.

19,468 negative test results have been reported

Six people have died and 42 have ever been hospitalized

STATEWIDE DATA:

The state has 1,369 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 86,250

8,586 new negative test results have been reported

75,878 people have recovered

1,197 deaths

