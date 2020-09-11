Advertisement

UWL sees surge in COVID-19 cases

(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse announces a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus. UWL reports 64 positive cases, bringing the total of new cases to 97 since Tuesday.

As a result, UWL’s COVID Response Team is calling for a shelter in place for Coate Hall effective immediately.

The co-leads of the COVID Response Team say, “While we have gone to great lengths to keep our campus community safe, and while we trust that a large number of students are acting responsibly, we are alarmed by how quickly our resources are being stressed. We continue to field reports of large gatherings, folks failing to follow mask and distancing guidelines, and students choosing to dismiss quarantine and isolation instructions. This has led to a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. This threatens the well-being of everyone in our broader community, especially those who are at risk. We’ve seen this play out at universities across the country. If we don’t reverse these dangerous behaviors, and if we don’t begin holding our friends and neighbors accountable, this semester will end like the last one did: online. We also know this issue is not unique to UWL. But this is an honest assessment of our current reality.”

